On the other hand, she has bought stake in another multibagger stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, that has rallied over 500% in a year's period, during the October-December period. As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna has bought 1.67% stake or 1,42,739 shares in the company as of December 2021 quarter. She did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, data showed.