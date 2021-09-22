As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software, the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna's stake stands at 1.09% or 3,16,831 shares as compared to 1.15% stake or 3,33,251 shares in the March 2021 quarter. Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of around ₹340 crore, as per Trendlyne.