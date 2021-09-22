Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna portfolio stock surges on share buyback announcement. Do you own?

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock surges on share buyback announcement. Do you own?

Premium
Nucleus Software shares surged over 15% in early deals. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Nucleus Software offers IT and consultancy services to variety of sectors of the banking industry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports surged 15% in Wednesday's early deals on the BSE to 590 per share after the Indian IT company announced that its board will consider share buyback proposal this week. Nucleus Software offers IT and consultancy services to variety of sectors of the banking industry. 

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports surged 15% in Wednesday's early deals on the BSE to 590 per share after the Indian IT company announced that its board will consider share buyback proposal this week. Nucleus Software offers IT and consultancy services to variety of sectors of the banking industry. 

“A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 inter-alia to consider the proposal for BuyBack of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," Nucleus announced in an exchange filing.

“A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 inter-alia to consider the proposal for BuyBack of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," Nucleus announced in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software, the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna's stake stands at 1.09% or 3,16,831 shares as compared to 1.15% stake or 3,33,251 shares in the March 2021 quarter. Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of around 340 crore, as per Trendlyne. 

Nucleus Software further informed that “In terms of Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Designated Persons of the Company framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the said meeting."

Nucleus Software shares have been an underperformer this year amid the bull market rally as the stock has declined 12% in a year and is down over 5% this year (year-to-date) as compared to a 23% rise in benchmark Sensex.  

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Here are the big buyers ready to pay $1 billion for Ramky Enviro

Premium

Filing tax returns? Avoid these three errors at all costs

Premium

Pawnshop mentality won't do, we need new lending models

Premium

How stock market gurus are stoking a bubble

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!