Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibager stock may hit 1000 in 6-month, say experts

"Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the continued growth in the domestic kitchenware segment. The strong historical patronage of the “Butterfly" brand, continuous innovations and premium quality products will support revenue growth. We are positive on the company because of its established brand recognition, diversified product profile, and moderate financial risk profile. Strong presence of the company in all segments of domestic appliances industry including LPG stoves, Mixer Grinders, Cookers and Table Top Wet Grinders, planned new launches and expanded network of dealers will help the company to consolidate its recent gains further and grow ahead of the industry in the coming years. The management is focused on increasing the share of e-commerce, exports and modern retail channel to support growth going forward," HDFC Securities research report said.

