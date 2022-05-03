Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock climbs to life-time high

According to RSWM shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Dolly Khanna holds 3,07,325 shares or 1.30 per cent stake in the company. However, as per RSWM shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 2,90,325 shares or 1.23 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, in Q4FY22, Chennai-based ace investor has raised her stake in the company buying 17,000 fresh shares or 0.07 per cent stake in the company. However, it can't be ascertained whether Dolly Khanna bought all these stakes in one shot or she bought these 17,000 RSWM shares in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.