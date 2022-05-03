Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock climbs to life-time high

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock climbs to life-time high1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: In last one month, this Dolly Khanna share share shot up from around ₹425 to ₹548 levels, logging around 28 per cent rise in this time
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: RSWM share are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It surged from ₹185 to ₹548.80 levels, logging around 200 per cent rise in this period. In its post-covid rally from may 2022, this Dolly Khanna share has been continuously rising. On Monday session, it hit its new life-time high of ₹550 per share levels on NSE despite weakness in the Indian secondary market.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: RSWM share are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It surged from ₹185 to ₹548.80 levels, logging around 200 per cent rise in this period. In its post-covid rally from may 2022, this Dolly Khanna share has been continuously rising. On Monday session, it hit its new life-time high of ₹550 per share levels on NSE despite weakness in the Indian secondary market.
RSWM share price history
RSWM share price history
In last one month, this Dolly Khanna share share shot up from around ₹425 to ₹548 levels, logging around 28 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has surged from ₹475 to ₹548 levels, clocking near 16 per cent jump in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has delivered 20 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has given near to 200 return to its investors.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in RSWM
According to RSWM shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Dolly Khanna holds 3,07,325 shares or 1.30 per cent stake in the company. However, as per RSWM shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 2,90,325 shares or 1.23 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, in Q4FY22, Chennai-based ace investor has raised her stake in the company buying 17,000 fresh shares or 0.07 per cent stake in the company. However, it can't be ascertained whether Dolly Khanna bought all these stakes in one shot or she bought these 17,000 RSWM shares in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.