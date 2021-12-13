Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock gives breakout. Should you buy or hold

Dolly Khanna portfolio: In post-Covid rebound, Indian stock market has delivered good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. In fact, after second wave of Covid-19 this year, Indian indices have managed to soar at new a high, which was aided by participatory rally from all segments. In this rally some more stocks entered the list of multibagger stocks in India. Talbros Automotive Components shares are one of those multibagger alpha stocks that have beaten the key benchmark return by huge margin. Interestingly, this stock belongs to ace investor Dolly Khanna portfolio and despite stellar return in year-to-date time, stock market experts see more rally in this Dolly Khanna share price.

According to stock market experts, this multibagger stock has recently given breakout at ₹385 levels on closing basis and has been sustaining above this level as well. So, one can buy the counter for one to two month target of ₹450.

Advising stock market investors to buy this multibagger stock in Dolly Khanna portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Talbros Automotive Components shares have given fresh breakout at ₹385 levels on closing basis and it may go up to ₹430 to ₹450 in next one to two months. One can buy this multibagger stock at current levels maintaining strict stop loss at ₹360 for this one to two month target."

Echoing with Sumeet Baghadia's views; Rohit Singre, SEnior Technical Analystt at LKP securities said, "The multibagger stock has given strong cup and handle breakout on monthly chart and it may go up to ₹470 levels in short to medium term."

Advising positional investors to buy this Dolly Khanna share in ₹370 to ₹390 range for short to medium term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "One can buy this multibagger stock in the range of ₹370 to ₹390 for short to medium term target of ₹488 per share levels."

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has risen from near ₹150 to ₹392 levels in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, logging around 165 per cent rise in this period. However, in same YTD time, NSE Nifty has delivered near 24 per cent return whereas BSE Sensex has surged around 22 per cent in this period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

