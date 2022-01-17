Dolly Khanna portfolio stock and one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 has hit 5 per cent upper circuit today and reach close to its lifetime high of ₹264 per share levels. According to stock market experts, Dolly Khanna share is skyrocketing because of the price appreciation of soya oil in international markets. They said that recent Indian government's decision to cut export duty on soya oil export and rise in soya oil demand in China are other fundamental reasons that have fueled Ajanta Soya share price.

Stock market experts went on to add that these fundamentals are going to exist for medium to long term as it is a commodity stock and such fundamentals would last for at least 10 to 12 months. They advised positional investors to buy this Dolly Khanna share at current market price as it may go up to ₹500 apiece levels in one year.

Speaking on Ajanta Soya share price target for short term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock has five fresh breakout at ₹250 and it is looking bullish on monthly chart pattern. One can buy this stock at current market price for immediate short-term target of ₹280 to ₹300 maintaining stop loss at ₹230 levels."

Suggesting positional investors to hold this Dolly Khanna share for medium to long-term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Soya prices in the international market has went up at alarming levels and its premium margin is benefiting Ajanta Soya company. Secondly, China government has announced that it will import soya oil from other than US too as there is sharp rise in soya oil demand in China. As company has business in China, it is expected to get benefit of this Chinese government announcement. Third and foremost, the Government of India (GoI) has cut duty on soya oil export. These three fundamental developments will have long lasting impact and hence those who want to add this Dolly Khanna share in their portfolio should try holding it for medium to long term time horizon."

On medium to long term Ajanta Soya share price target, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Ajanta Soya share price may go up to ₹380 in next 6 months whereas it may hit ₹500 apiece levels in next 12 months."

In November 2021, Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna added Ajanta Soya stock in her portfolio buying 1.40 lakh company shares paying ₹147.72 apiece. later on, the marquee investor further raise her stake in the company as

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

