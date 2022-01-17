Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock near lifetime high. Should you buy?

Suggesting positional investors to hold this Dolly Khanna share for medium to long-term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Soya prices in the international market has went up at alarming levels and its premium margin is benefiting Ajanta Soya company. Secondly, China government has announced that it will import soya oil from other than US too as there is sharp rise in soya oil demand in China. As company has business in China, it is expected to get benefit of this Chinese government announcement. Third and foremost, the Government of India (GoI) has cut duty on soya oil export. These three fundamental developments will have long lasting impact and hence those who want to add this Dolly Khanna share in their portfolio should try holding it for medium to long term time horizon."