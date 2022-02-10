Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock rebounds after selloff. Do you own?

On why Ajanta Soya share price is expected to go upside; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Ajanta Soya is a commodity stock and one should not hold the counter for long. It should be in one's portfolio for short to mid-term time horizon only. Recently, Chinese government has announced to import soya from other than US and Ajanta Soya can be a major beneficiary of this recent Chinese government's decision. So, in short to medium term, this Dolly Khanna portfolio company is expected to give strong quarterly numbers that may continue to fuel it price on Indian bourses."