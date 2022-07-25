Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock to trade ex-dividend today

Multibagger stock: After giving ₹3 interim dividend earlier in FY22, this Dolly Khanna-backed company has announced ₹3 final dividend for its shareholders in FY22
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Sharda Cropchem is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The board of directors of this multibagger stock has recommended final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 and it has fixed 26th July 2022 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. Hence, the multibagger stock is going to trade ex-dividend today.
Informing Indian exchanges about the final dividend recommendation, this Dolly Khanna-backed company said, "The board of directors considered and recommended final dividend at the rate of ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company."
On record date for final dividend payment, the Dolly Khanna-backed company said, "The company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July 2022 as the "Record Date" for determining eligibility of members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022."
Dividend yield of this Dolly Khanna stock
The dividend paying stock had traded ex-dividend on 2nd February 2022 as well. The board of directors of the multibagger stock has earlier announced ₹3 interim dividend as well. Hence, the Dolly Khanna-owned company has given total dividend of ₹6 per equity share ( ₹3 + ₹3) to its shareholders. As Sharda Cropchem share price today is ₹692.25 apiece, current dividend yield of the company is 0.87 per cent [( ₹6 / ₹692.25) x 100].
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Sharda Cropchem
As per Sharda Cropchem shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, Dolly Khanna holds 10,81,526 shares or 1.20 per cent stake in this dividend paying company.
Sharda Cropchem share price history
In last one month, this multibagger dividend paying stock has given more than 134 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in YTD time, it has given staggering 94 per cent return to its shareholders. So, this stock is one of the potential multibagger stocks in 2022. In last one year, this Dolly Khanna stock has surged from around ₹345 to ₹392.25 apiece levels, delivering around 100 per cent return to its shareholders.
