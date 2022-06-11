Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 3250% in 10 years

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid speculations about the equity market to bottom out soon, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors portfolio to find out value picks. For such investors, Nitin Spinners can be an option they can look at. This Dolly Khanna share has been in base building mode after ushering in new year 2022 and it is currently available at 38 per cent lower from its 52-week high. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market produced in 2021 and it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders.

