Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock surges 3250% in 10 years
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 2 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6 lakh today
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid speculations about the equity market to bottom out soon, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors portfolio to find out value picks. For such investors, Nitin Spinners can be an option they can look at. This Dolly Khanna share has been in base building mode after ushering in new year 2022 and it is currently available at 38 per cent lower from its 52-week high. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market produced in 2021 and it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders.
Nitin Spinners share price history
In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna share has remained under consolidation phase. After climbing to its 52-week high of ₹345 on NSE in February 2022, the stock has been retracing continuously and has come down up to 38 per cent lower from its 52-week high. However, in last one year, this stock has surged from ₹124 to ₹215.50 levels, logging near 75 per cent rise despite bleeding heavily in last 6 months.
In last two years, this Dolly Khanna share has shot up from ₹35.85 to ₹215.50 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 500 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock has risen from ₹6.40 to ₹215.50 levels, appreciating around 3250 per cent in this period.
So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock 2 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹33.50 lakh in last 10 years.
Current market cap of this Dolly Khanna share is ₹1206 crore and its trade volume on Friday was 73,563. 52-week high of this multibagger stock is ₹345 on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹91.Book value per share of this multibagger stock is 155.78 and its last 20 days average volume is 1,54,981.
Dolly Khanna share holding in Nitin Spinners
According to Nitin Spinners shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 9,93,016 company shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company.