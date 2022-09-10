Dolly Khanna portfolio: Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd is one of the Dolly Khanna shares, which is in news these days. The stock is going to trade ex-bonus and ex-dividend this month. The board of directors of the chemical company has fixed 14th September 2022 as record date for payment of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Hence, the Dolly Khanna portfolio share is going to trade ex-dividend on 13th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Apart from this this Dolly Khanna company's board has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue.

In May 2022, Dolly Khanna portfolio company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the final dividend payment citing, "In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that it is proposed to convene the 181st, Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company on Friday, 27th May, 2022 at 03:00 PM, inter-alia to consider the declaration of dividend for the financial year 2021-22."

Later on at the end of May, the dividend paying company informed stock market exchanges about the approval of final dividend citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May 2022, approved the payment of Final Dividend 0.50% @ Rs. 5/- per share, for the Financial Year 2021-22 subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company."

The Dolly Khanna portfolio company has also announced bonus shares. The company announced about the issuance of bonus shares in July 2022 citing, "In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that it is proposed to convene Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at 03:00 PM, inter-alia to recommend the proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company."

Later on in August 2022, chemical company fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued in 1:1 ratio.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Pondy Oxides and Chemicals

As per the shareholding pattern of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,27,252 Pondy Oxide shares or 3.91 per cent stake in the company.

