Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock to trade ex-dividend next week

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd is one of the Dolly Khanna shares, which is in news these days. The stock is going to trade ex-bonus and ex-dividend this month. The board of directors of the chemical company has fixed 14th September 2022 as record date for payment of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Hence, the Dolly Khanna portfolio share is going to trade ex-dividend on 13th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Apart from this this Dolly Khanna company's board has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue.

