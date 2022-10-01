Dolly Khanna portfolio: 1 lakh rises 7000% in 16 years after two bonus shares

Dolly Khanna portfolio: ₹1 lakh rises 7000% in 16 years after two bonus shares2 min read . 07:27 AM IST
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: In last 16 years, this chemical stock has announced bonus shares twice in January 2007 and September 2022
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in lesser known stocks that tends to generate alpha return in long term. However, it would be an icing on the cake when such stocks announce reward from its reserves for the positional long term investors. These rewards from the reserves comprise dividend, bonus shares, right issues, etc. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd is one such Dolly Khanna share. This multibagger chemical stock has issued given bonus shares twice in last 15 years. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given more than 7,000 per cent return in last 16 year as well. However, these two bonus shares have a big role in this whopping return given by this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in lesser known stocks that tends to generate alpha return in long term. However, it would be an icing on the cake when such stocks announce reward from its reserves for the positional long term investors. These rewards from the reserves comprise dividend, bonus shares, right issues, etc. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd is one such Dolly Khanna share. This multibagger chemical stock has issued given bonus shares twice in last 15 years. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given more than 7,000 per cent return in last 16 year as well. However, these two bonus shares have a big role in this whopping return given by this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock.
As per the information available on BSE website, Pondy Oxides shares have traded ex-bonus on two occasions in last 15 years. It traded ex-bonus on 15th January 2007 when it had given bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10, which means it gave one bonus share for each 10 shares held by its shareholders. After that, it recently traded ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. The small-cap chemical company has announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus share for each equity share held by its shareholders.
As per the information available on BSE website, Pondy Oxides shares have traded ex-bonus on two occasions in last 15 years. It traded ex-bonus on 15th January 2007 when it had given bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10, which means it gave one bonus share for each 10 shares held by its shareholders. After that, it recently traded ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. The small-cap chemical company has announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus share for each equity share held by its shareholders.
In March 2006, Pondy Oxides share price was around ₹18 apiece that has now surged to the tune of 586.05 apiece levels. This means, Pondy Oxides shares have surged more than 3,150 per cent in this period. So, if there had been no bonus shares announced by the chemical company, an investor would have received 3,150 per cent return on its money provided he or she had remained invested in the scrip throughout this mentioned period of 15 years.
In March 2006, Pondy Oxides share price was around ₹18 apiece that has now surged to the tune of 586.05 apiece levels. This means, Pondy Oxides shares have surged more than 3,150 per cent in this period. So, if there had been no bonus shares announced by the chemical company, an investor would have received 3,150 per cent return on its money provided he or she had remained invested in the scrip throughout this mentioned period of 15 years.
In September 2006, Pondy Oxides share price was around ₹18 apiece. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock available in Dolly Khanna's portfolio in September 2006, he or she would have received 5,555 shares of the company. Later on in January 2007, this small-cap chemical company announced 1:10 bonus shares that led to rise of 555 shares in the investor's shareholding. After issuance of 1:10 bonus shares, one's shareholding in the company would have gone up to 6,110. Now, in September 2022, this multibagger stock has traded ex-bonus and if that long term investor had remained invested in this scrip, its shareholding would have gone up to 12,220.
In September 2006, Pondy Oxides share price was around ₹18 apiece. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock available in Dolly Khanna's portfolio in September 2006, he or she would have received 5,555 shares of the company. Later on in January 2007, this small-cap chemical company announced 1:10 bonus shares that led to rise of 555 shares in the investor's shareholding. After issuance of 1:10 bonus shares, one's shareholding in the company would have gone up to 6,110. Now, in September 2022, this multibagger stock has traded ex-bonus and if that long term investor had remained invested in this scrip, its shareholding would have gone up to 12,220.
As Pondy Oxides share price today is ₹586.05 apiece. One's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹71.61 lakh today ( ₹586.05 x 12,220), delivering over 7,000 per cent return to its long term investors.
As Pondy Oxides share price today is ₹586.05 apiece. One's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹71.61 lakh today ( ₹586.05 x 12,220), delivering over 7,000 per cent return to its long term investors.
According to Pondy Oxides shareholding pattern for April to June 2022, Dolly Khanna holds 2,27,252 shares or 3.91 per cent stake in the company
According to Pondy Oxides shareholding pattern for April to June 2022, Dolly Khanna holds 2,27,252 shares or 3.91 per cent stake in the company