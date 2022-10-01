Dolly Khanna portfolio: 1 lakh rises 7000% in 16 years after two bonus shares

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in lesser known stocks that tends to generate alpha return in long term. However, it would be an icing on the cake when such stocks announce reward from its reserves for the positional long term investors. These rewards from the reserves comprise dividend, bonus shares, right issues, etc. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd is one such Dolly Khanna share. This multibagger chemical stock has issued given bonus shares twice in last 15 years. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given more than 7,000 per cent return in last 16 year as well. However, these two bonus shares have a big role in this whopping return given by this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock.

