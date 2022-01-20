Dolly Khanna portfolio stock climbs lifetime high. Experts see more upside

According to stock market experts, this Dolly Khanna share price has given fresh breakout at ₹265 levels and it is expected to go up to ₹350 levels in near term. They said that demand for soya oil has gone up in China and it has announced to import soya oil from other than US. In that case GoI's announcement to reduce export duty will benefit Ajanata Soya in upcoming quarters. However, they maintained that the new Dolly Khanna portfolio share is a commodity stock and it has a cyclical business and hence one should not hold it for long. They advised investors to hold the counter for short to medium term only.