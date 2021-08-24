Dolly Khanna portfolio: Rama Phosphates is one of the 7 stocks in which Dolly Khanna bought fresh stake during April to June 2021 period. In this period, the Chennai-based investor bought 1.77 per cent stake in this fertilizer manufacturer company. However, the stock has been under selling pressure for the last one month. In the last 5 trade sessions, this Dolly Khanna share has shed around 20 per cent.

According to this Dolly Khanna share price history, this fertilizer stock shed around 6.25 per cent on Monday making a fresh breakdown below ₹330. However, in the last 5 trade sessions, this fertilizer stock has crashed near 20 per cent by sliding down from ₹390.35 per stock levels to ₹323 today in the pre-market opening bell. However, this stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered 110 per cent return to its share holders in the last six months. In the last six months, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock shot up from ₹149.10 to ₹323 today.

On whether one can buy this Dolly Khanna share after this much of dip; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock looks weak on chart till it is below ₹330. It has given breakdown yesterday at ₹330 levels and one can buy the counter only when the stock sustains above ₹340 per stock mark. The stock may further go up to ₹270 levels if it fails to give a breakout above ₹330. Those, who have this stock in its portfolio, are advised to maintain stop loss below ₹270."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Rama Phosphates

As per the shareholding pattern of this fertilizer manufacturer company, the Chennai-based investor bought 3,12,509 shares of the company, which is around 1.77 per cent of the net company shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.