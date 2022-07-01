Dolly Khanna portfolio stock fixes record date for dividend purpose

Today's closing price for Sharda Cropchem shares was ₹615, down 2.70 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹632.05. On the NSE, the stock has produced a return of 70.95 per cent over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has gained by 72.85 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The company has returned 72.85% to shareholders over the past six months, but it has fallen 15.55 per cent during the past month. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹769.15 on the NSE on 24th May 2022 and recorded a 52-week low of ₹285.65 on 24th August 2021, suggesting that at the current level the stock is trading 20% below the 52-week high and 115% above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 200-day and 5-day moving averages, but below the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, based on today's closing price. Dolly Khanna, an expert investor, owns 12,43,710 shares, or a 1.38 per cent stake in the company as of the conclusion of the current quarter in March 2022.

