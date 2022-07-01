Dolly Khanna portfolio stock fixes record date for dividend purpose

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock fixes record date for dividend purpose2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Chemical company Sharda Cropchem Ltd, with a market capitalization of Rs. 5,582 crore, is engaged in the pesticides/agrochemicals industry. The company is a major multinational agrochemical company, deals in chemicals that are helpful for protecting crops. In the agrochemical industry, its product line includes formulations and generic active ingredients for the fungicide, herbicide, and insecticide segments as per the website of Sharda Cropchem. For the financial year 2021-22, the Board of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10. For the purpose of dividend, the company has recently fixed a record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.
The company has said in its exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as the "Record Date" for determining eligibility of members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. We request you to take the same on record."
Today's closing price for Sharda Cropchem shares was ₹615, down 2.70 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹632.05. On the NSE, the stock has produced a return of 70.95 per cent over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has gained by 72.85 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The company has returned 72.85% to shareholders over the past six months, but it has fallen 15.55 per cent during the past month. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹769.15 on the NSE on 24th May 2022 and recorded a 52-week low of ₹285.65 on 24th August 2021, suggesting that at the current level the stock is trading 20% below the 52-week high and 115% above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 200-day and 5-day moving averages, but below the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, based on today's closing price. Dolly Khanna, an expert investor, owns 12,43,710 shares, or a 1.38 per cent stake in the company as of the conclusion of the current quarter in March 2022.