Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hits upper circuit after stock split2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ajanta Soya shares today witness spurt in volume 3 times in comparison to its trade volume on previous session
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Despite weakness in Indian stock markets, Ajanta Soya share price has hit upper circuit today. The Dolly Khanna share today opened for trade at ₹53.80 apiece levels on BSE after stock split in 5:1 ratio. Th BSE-listed Ajanta Soya share price today opened at ₹53.80 and hit 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹56.90 within few minutes of opening bell today. In early morning deals on Thursday, Ajanta Soya shares witness spurt in volume 3 times in comparison to its trade volume on previous session.