Dolly Khanna portfolio: Despite weakness in Indian stock markets, Ajanta Soya share price has hit upper circuit today. The Dolly Khanna share today opened for trade at ₹53.80 apiece levels on BSE after stock split in 5:1 ratio. Th BSE-listed Ajanta Soya share price today opened at ₹53.80 and hit 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹56.90 within few minutes of opening bell today. In early morning deals on Thursday, Ajanta Soya shares witness spurt in volume 3 times in comparison to its trade volume on previous session.

Ajanta Soya share price today opened at ₹53.80 and started ascending after making intraday low of ₹53.50 on BSE. The BSE listed stock hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹56.90 leaving no seller for the stock, though secondary market is undergoing sell-off on 5th straight session.

Prior to Ajanta Soya stock split, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock had closed at ₹258.65 on BSE.

Informing about the stock-split approval provided by the depositories, Ajanta Soya Ltd said, "This is in reference to the captioned matter, we pleased to inform the new ISIN of the equity shares of Rs. 2 each, post sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company has been provided by the depositories-CDSL and NSDL Le. INE601B01023."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Ajanta Soya

According to Ajanta Soya shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Chennai-based ace investor holds 2,34,666 shares or 1.46 per cent stake in the company. In October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,78,500 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. This means the marquee investor raised her stake in the company in Q4FY22 by adding 0.35 per cent stake or 56,166 Ajanta Soya shares in Q4 FY2021-22.

Dolly Khanna had added Ajanta Soya shares in her portfolio in October to December 2021 quarter buying 1.10 per cent stake in the company.