Dolly Khanna portfolio: Despite weakness on Dalal Street, Nitin Spinners shares have managed to attract bulls' interest in early morning deals on Wednesday. Nitin Spinners share price today opened downside but soon buying began in the counter and it went on to hit intraday high of ₹234.70 apiece levels on NSE, recording more than 3 per cent rise in comparison to its Tuesday's close of ₹225.65 apiece levels. The board of directors of the textile company has approved and declared final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share in May 2022, which was in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share given by the company in February 2022. The board of directors also fixed 8th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22 that means the Dolly Khanna share is trading ex-dividend today.

Nitin Spinners dividend details

In May 2022, Nitin Spinners Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about final dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2022, inter alia, has recommended final Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of Shareholders. This is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share paid during the month of February, 22. Accordingly, dividend for the FY 2021-22 aggregates to Rs. 4.00 per share of Rs. 10/- each."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Nitin spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners for April to June 2022 period, Dolly Khanna holds 8,67,793 Nitin Spinners shares which is 1.54 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in January to March 2022 quarter, the ace investor was holding 9,93,016 company shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company. That means, the Chennai-based investor has trimmed her stake in this textile company from 1.77 per cent to 1.54 per cent in Q1FY22 period.

The Dolly Khanna share is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its current trade volume is 2.03 lakh and its market cap is ₹1307 crore. The small-cap stock has made its 52-week high of ₹345 apiece on NSE whereas it has made 52-week low of ₹181.90 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.