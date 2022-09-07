Dolly Khanna portfolio stock jumps as stock trades ex-dividend today

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Despite weakness on Dalal Street, Nitin Spinners shares have managed to attract bulls' interest in early morning deals on Wednesday. Nitin Spinners share price today opened downside but soon buying began in the counter and it went on to hit intraday high of ₹234.70 apiece levels on NSE, recording more than 3 per cent rise in comparison to its Tuesday's close of ₹225.65 apiece levels. The board of directors of the textile company has approved and declared final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share in May 2022, which was in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share given by the company in February 2022. The board of directors also fixed 8th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22 that means the Dolly Khanna share is trading ex-dividend today.

