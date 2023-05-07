Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dolly Khanna portfolio stock posts 54% fall in Q4 net profit, Board recommends dividend
Back

Consumer discretionary firm Nitin Spinners has a market valuation of 1,413.09 Cr as of Friday's close. The company is a top producer of woven fabrics, grey knitted fabrics, and cotton and blended yarns. 

The Board of Directors have “Recommended Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of Shareholders," said Nitin Spinners in a stock exchange filing.

The company has reported a total income of Rs.656.15 crores during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.769.58 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022, down by 14.74% YoY. During Q4FY23 the company reported a net profit of 38.53 Cr down by 54.91% YoY from 85.47 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas its EPS stood at 6.85 down by 54.93% YoY from 15.20 recorded during the year-ago quarter. 

During FY23, the company recorded a net income of 2410.01 Cr down by 10.55% YoY from 2694.15 Cr recorded in FY22. Nitin Spinners said its net profit stood at 164.81 Cr in FY23 down by 49.47% YoY from 326.13 Cr in FY22 whereas its EPS reached 29.32 down by 49.46% YoY from 58.01 in FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Nitin Spinners closed on the NSE at 251.80 apiece level down by 2.37% from the previous close of 257.90. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 9.79% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 21.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 265.00 on (11-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of 181.90 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 56.41%, FIIs stake of 2.40%, DIIs stake of 6.30%, and a public stake of 34.88%. As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners, ace investor Dolly Khanna held 7,47,793 shares or 1.33% stake in the company.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout