Consumer discretionary firm Nitin Spinners has a market valuation of ₹1,413.09 Cr as of Friday's close. The company is a top producer of woven fabrics, grey knitted fabrics, and cotton and blended yarns.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of Shareholders," said Nitin Spinners in a stock exchange filing.

The company has reported a total income of Rs.656.15 crores during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.769.58 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022, down by 14.74% YoY. During Q4FY23 the company reported a net profit of ₹38.53 Cr down by 54.91% YoY from ₹85.47 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas its EPS stood at ₹6.85 down by 54.93% YoY from ₹15.20 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

During FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹2410.01 Cr down by 10.55% YoY from ₹2694.15 Cr recorded in FY22. Nitin Spinners said its net profit stood at ₹164.81 Cr in FY23 down by 49.47% YoY from ₹326.13 Cr in FY22 whereas its EPS reached ₹29.32 down by 49.46% YoY from ₹58.01 in FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Nitin Spinners closed on the NSE at ₹251.80 apiece level down by 2.37% from the previous close of ₹257.90. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 9.79% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 21.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹265.00 on (11-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹181.90 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 56.41%, FIIs stake of 2.40%, DIIs stake of 6.30%, and a public stake of 34.88%. As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners, ace investor Dolly Khanna held 7,47,793 shares or 1.33% stake in the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

