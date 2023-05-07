Dolly Khanna portfolio stock posts 54% fall in Q4 net profit, Board recommends dividend

On Friday, the shares of Nitin Spinners closed on the NSE at ₹251.80 apiece level down by 2.37% from the previous close of ₹257.90. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 9.79% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 21.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹265.00 on (11-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹181.90 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 56.41%, FIIs stake of 2.40%, DIIs stake of 6.30%, and a public stake of 34.88%. As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners, ace investor Dolly Khanna held 7,47,793 shares or 1.33% stake in the company.