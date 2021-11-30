Dolly Khanna portfolio share Ajanta Soya is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The stock has given stellar return to its investors throughout the year that attracted Dolly Khanna to buy 1.40 lakh company shares through bulk deal on 22nd November 2021. Ajanta Soya shares have risen from around ₹124 to ₹200 levels in one month, logging near 60 per cent rise in this period. However, stock market analysts see further rise in the counter.

According to stock market experts, this Dolly Khanna share has recently given breakout at ₹180 and it has managed to remain above this level that signals further rise in the counter. They advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' as it may go up to ₹250 levels in coming two to three months.

Speaking on the reasons for being bullish on this multibagger stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Ajanta Soya is a profit-making company. Its Return on Equity (RoE) is 37 per cent whereas its Return on Capital Expenditure (ROCE) is to the tune of 60 per cent. Market is estimating that the commodity company may double its annual profit from last year's around ₹25 crore to ₹45-50 crore. But, as I said earlier, this is a commodity stock and the company operates at small EBITDA margin of 5-6 per cent. So, we can't expect sharp rise in growth after some time but this growth can be sustained that company has done successfully in last three to four years."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that Ajanta Soya shares can be a good stock to add in one's portfolio provided one has long-term time-horizon.

Advising buy on dips strategy in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This multibagger stock in Dolly Khanna portfolio has recently given breakout at ₹180 and it may go up to ₹250 levels in next 2-3 months. One can buy this counter maintaining buy on dips as it has strong support at ₹150 levels." Sumeeet Bagadia strongly advised stop loss at ₹150 if someone takes position in this Ajanta Soya stock.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Ajanta Soya

Dolly Khanna holds 1,40,000 Ajanta Soya shares. She bought these shares through a bulk deal with the company on 22nd November 2021 paying ₹147.72 apiece. This means, the ace investor bought these shares paying around ₹2.06 crore to the company in this deal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

