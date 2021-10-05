Dolly Khanna portfolio: KCP shares are among the outperforming small-cap stocks that have beaten the benchmark index returns. In the year-to-date (YTD) time, KCP share price surged 72.6 to ₹138 apiece (today at 9:48 AM on NSE) — rising around 90 per cent in 2021 as compared to a around 58 per cent rise in BSE Small-cap index. Stock market experts are still bullish on this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock even as it has surged nearly 140% in one year.

Experts went on to add that the stock is trying to bounce back from 100 days moving average (DMA). It is expected to give fresh breakout at ₹145 and can go up to ₹175 in short-term. However, for long-term investors, breakout at ₹145 on closing basis can be an ideal time to take long position for long-term target of ₹400 apiece.

Speaking on this Dolly Khanna portfolio share price outlook; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "KCP limited is in strong bullish momentum where it is trying to bounce back from 100-DMA and is likely to witness a breakout of bullish pennant formation to resume its uptrend. 50-DMA of ₹145 will be an immediate hurdle; above this, it is likely to head towards the ₹170 to ₹175 zone. On the downside, ₹132 is strong support; below this, we can expect short-term weakness."

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting this Dolly Khanna small-cap stock; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said, "KCP Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement, sugar, heavy engineering, power generation for captive use and hospitality. It is foreign institutional investors' (FII's) favourite stock. Both promoters and FIIs have increased their stake in the company. The company has a ROCE of 21.6 per cent & an ROE of 17.8 per cent. The company reduced its borrowings by ₹83 crore in FY21 having a DE ratio of 0.47. The company is available at PE multiple of 8.15, which is half the Industry PE of 16.3. We are highly bullish on this sector and expect this stock to reach a price target of ₹400 in long-term."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in KCP

As per shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna portfolio company for April to June 2021 quarter, Chennai-based investor holds 55,87,291 shares, which is 4.33 per cent of the total issued net paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.