Dolly Khanna portfolio stock rises 90% in 2021. Should you buy or hold?

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting this Dolly Khanna small-cap stock; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said, "KCP Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement, sugar, heavy engineering, power generation for captive use and hospitality. It is foreign institutional investors' (FII's) favourite stock. Both promoters and FIIs have increased their stake in the company. The company has a ROCE of 21.6 per cent & an ROE of 17.8 per cent. The company reduced its borrowings by ₹83 crore in FY21 having a DE ratio of 0.47. The company is available at PE multiple of 8.15, which is half the Industry PE of 16.3. We are highly bullish on this sector and expect this stock to reach a price target of ₹400 in long-term."