Dolly Khanna portfolio stock sets record date for dividend, yield goes to 2.58%2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 08:42 PM IST
- Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a petrochemical firm with a market worth of Rs. 1,670.97 crore.
Listen to this article
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a petrochemical firm with a market worth of Rs. 1,670.97 crore. Since 1986, Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) has been a petrochemical enterprise. The firm produces polyurethane raw materials and blended solutions for a number of sectors, including food and fragrances, paints and coatings, automotive, furniture, appliances, and automobiles. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has disclosed the record date for the purpose of 50%.