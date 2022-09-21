Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. is a petrochemical firm with a market worth of Rs. 1,670.97 crore. Since 1986, Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) has been a petrochemical enterprise. The firm produces polyurethane raw materials and blended solutions for a number of sectors, including food and fragrances, paints and coatings, automotive, furniture, appliances, and automobiles. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has disclosed the record date for the purpose of 50%.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th September 2022 at 2.30 p.m. [IST] through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹5/- each, fully paid-up, [50%] recommended by the Board, subject to the approval of the Members at the aforesaid AGM, would be paid/warrants dispatched on 25th October 2022. In respect of Shares held in physical form to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members on 28th September 2022 and In respect of Shares held in electronic form, to those Members whose names appear in the list of beneficial owners furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), the Depositories, as at the end of business hours on 17th September 2022. In connection with the AGM and for payment of dividend, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 19th September 2022 to 28th September 2022 (Both the days inclusive)."

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 96.80 a piece today, down 1.12% from the previous close of Rs. 97.90. In trade today, the total volume recorded by the stock was 289,757 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 807,212 shares. From ₹2.60 on January 8th, 1999, to the present market price, the stock price has gone up dramatically, logging a multibagger return and an all-time high of 3,623.08%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 183.87% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 394.66% over the past three years. The stock has dropped 7.5% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has dropped 15.72% so far in 2022. Considering today's closing price and dividend amount, the dividend yield goes to 2.58%. As per the shareholding pattern of Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) available on BSE, the ace investor Dolly Khanna holds a shareholding of 18,78,084 shares or 1.09% stake in the company. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 44.86%, FIIs holding of 3.05% (up 0.15% QoQ), DIIs shareholding of 0.05% and public shareholding of 52.03%.