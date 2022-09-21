Dolly Khanna portfolio stock sets record date for dividend, yield goes to 2.58%

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th September 2022 at 2.30 p.m. [IST] through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹5/- each, fully paid-up, [50%] recommended by the Board, subject to the approval of the Members at the aforesaid AGM, would be paid/warrants dispatched on 25th October 2022. In respect of Shares held in physical form to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members on 28th September 2022 and In respect of Shares held in electronic form, to those Members whose names appear in the list of beneficial owners furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), the Depositories, as at the end of business hours on 17th September 2022. In connection with the AGM and for payment of dividend, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 19th September 2022 to 28th September 2022 (Both the days inclusive)."