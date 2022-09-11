Dolly Khanna portfolio stock sets record date for 20 per share dividend

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend purpose, the Board of Directors has announced the record date and has informed the exchanges by saying that “Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 22, 2022 to Wednesday, September 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Dividend on Equity Shares as recommended by the Board, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid to those members whose names will appear in the Register of Members as on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 and Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories at the close on that date."

