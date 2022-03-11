Dolly Khanna stock rebounds after retracement from life-time high

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "After hitting its life-time high of ₹273, this multibagger stock corrected sharply and slipped into retracement zone. But, in recent few sessions, it is trying to come out of this zone and we are expecting bounce-back in the stock after short-covering. Those who have this stock in their portfolio should hold the stock for immediate short term target of ₹185 to ₹190 levels whereas fresh entry is advisable only on dips as it has support zone at around ₹122 apiece levels."