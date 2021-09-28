Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid Indian indices soaring to its record high levels, stock market experts are recommending investors to find out stocks that are available at discounted price. They are of the opinion that current rally was across sectors but there are still some quality stocks that are available at discounted price.

They believe that NCL Industries shares, available at discounted price, can be a good bet . This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has come down from ₹298.40 apiece (close price on 3rd August 2021 on NSE) to ₹222.20 today (at 12:56 PM on NSE) — sliding around 25 per cent in this 2 month period.

According to experts, the quality stock is available at discounted price and one should look at this 25 per cent dip as buying opportunity as the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has a strong support at ₹200 levels. They said that ₹210 to ₹220 is a strong buying zone for this Dolly Khanna share and one should start buying as and when the stock enters in this strong demand zone.

Advising investors to avoid buying this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock at current levels; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Profit-booking in the counter may further continue and the stock may go up to ₹210 per stock levels."

Highlighting strong buying zone in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The Dolly Khanna stock has strong support at ₹200 and ₹210 to ₹220 will be a strong buying zone for the counter. One should start accumulating this counter as and when the stock enters this zone. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹200 while taking this positional call for the immediate short-term target of ₹240 to ₹250. One can hold this counter for further target of ₹280 as well."

Dolly Khanna share holding in NCL Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, the Chennai-based ace investor holds 7,93,806 shares of the company which is around 1.75 per cent of the total issues of net paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

