Dolly Khanna portfolio stock tanks 25% in two months. Should you buy?

Highlighting strong buying zone in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The Dolly Khanna stock has strong support at ₹200 and ₹210 to ₹220 will be a strong buying zone for the counter. One should start accumulating this counter as and when the stock enters this zone. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹200 while taking this positional call for the immediate short-term target of ₹240 to ₹250. One can hold this counter for further target of ₹280 as well."