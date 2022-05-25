Dolly Khanna portfolio stock to consider final dividend today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna-backed company has informed Indian bourses that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2022 to consider and recommend final dividend for financial year 2021-22
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The board of directors of Aries Agro Limited are going to consider final dividend payment when they sit together for the scheduled board meeting today. The company in formed about the scheduled board meeting and agenda of this meeting in its exchange communication to Indian bourses. Apart from final dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22, the board of directors of this Dolly Khanna-backed company will approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022 as required under the Listing Regulations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The board of directors of Aries Agro Limited are going to consider final dividend payment when they sit together for the scheduled board meeting today. The company in formed about the scheduled board meeting and agenda of this meeting in its exchange communication to Indian bourses. Apart from final dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22, the board of directors of this Dolly Khanna-backed company will approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022 as required under the Listing Regulations.
As per the information available on BSE website, Aries Agro Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2022, inter alia, to transact the following items:
As per the information available on BSE website, Aries Agro Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2022, inter alia, to transact the following items:
1] To approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022; and
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2] To Consider and Recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Aries Agro
Aries Agro is one of the Dolly Khanna portfolio company in which Chennai-based ace investor trimmed her stake during January to March 2022. As per the shareholding pattern of Aries Agro for January to March 2022, Dolly Khanna holds 1,74,058 shares or 1.34 per cent stake in the company. However, in October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna used to hold 1,66,058 shares, which was 1.28 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.