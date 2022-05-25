Dolly Khanna portfolio stock to consider final dividend today. Details here

Dolly Khanna portfolio: The board of directors of Aries Agro Limited are going to consider final dividend payment when they sit together for the scheduled board meeting today. The company in formed about the scheduled board meeting and agenda of this meeting in its exchange communication to Indian bourses. Apart from final dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22, the board of directors of this Dolly Khanna-backed company will approve the Audited Financial Results(both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2022 as required under the Listing Regulations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}