Dolly Khanna portfolio: Control Print share price has recently breached ₹370 hurdle and it has manged to sustained above this hurdle, say stock market experts
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is know for investing in lesser known stocks that tends to beat key benchmark yield in long-term with ease. Therefore, retail investors and market observers closely follow Dolly Khanna portfolio to find out value picks. For such investors and observers, there is a piece of good news as Control Print shares have touched 20 per cent upper circuit today in early morning deals.
Control Print share price today opened with an upside gap of around ₹21 per share and went on to hit intraday high of ₹423.45 apiece levels, hitting 20 per cent upper circuit today. However, trade in the stocks opened and some profit-booking took place in the counter. According to stock market experts, this Dolly Khanna share has breached its hurdle at ₹370 and in 'uptrend' now. They said that the stock may go up to ₹420 per share levels in near term.
Advising ‘buy on dips’ strategy to fresh buyers; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Control Print share price has recently breached ₹370 hurdle and it has manged to sustained above this hurdle. So, we can expected further upside in the counter in near term as it is looking in uptrend on chart pattern. One can buy this stock for near term target of ₹420 maintaining stop loss at ₹365. However, I would advise positional investors to maintain buy on dips till the stock is above ₹375 apiece levels."
On what fundamentals of this Dolly Khanna shareholding company signals; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Control Print Ltd deals in industrial coding in which it commands almost monopoly over its competitors. It caters to FMCG and frozen food industry and hence in the wake of unlock theme, its business is expected to further grow. Apart from this, its 25 per cent business comes from ink used for computer printers. In this sector, it has big edge over other players and this business of the company is also expected to shot up after ease in Covid-19 restrictions across nation. One can add this stock in one's portfolio with long-term time horizon."
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Control Print
As per shareholding pattern of Control Print Ltd for December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna added this stock in her portfolio buying 1,70,207 shares during October to December 2021 period, which is 1.04 per cent of the total issue paid-up capital of the company.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
