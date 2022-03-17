On what fundamentals of this Dolly Khanna shareholding company signals; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Control Print Ltd deals in industrial coding in which it commands almost monopoly over its competitors. It caters to FMCG and frozen food industry and hence in the wake of unlock theme, its business is expected to further grow. Apart from this, its 25 per cent business comes from ink used for computer printers. In this sector, it has big edge over other players and this business of the company is also expected to shot up after ease in Covid-19 restrictions across nation. One can add this stock in one's portfolio with long-term time horizon."