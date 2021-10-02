Dolly Khanna portfolio stock triples shareholders' money in 2021. Do you have?

Multibagger stock: Deepak Spinners share has been in news for being into the list of 46 multibagger stocks in 2021. It is one of the 18 multibagger stocks that belong to ace Indian stock market investors too. Deepak Spinners shares are one of the Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks that the Chennai-based marquee investor added in her portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. The Dolly Khanna share price surged from ₹77 to ₹268.15 apiece in 2021 — delivering multibagger return to its shareholders in Year to Date (YTD) time.

According to stock market experts, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is still 'bullish' and can go up to ₹325 per stock levels in short-term time-horizon. They advised investors to buy the stock at current levels and those who have this stock in their portfolio should continue to hold the stock.

Deepak Spinners share price history

As per the share price history of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, this multibagger stock has delivered around 7.50 per cent return in last one month whereas in last 6 months, this stock has delivered whopping 195 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in the year 2021, the stock has risen double digit to triple digit (from ₹77 to ₹268.15) logging 245 per cent rise in YTD time. So, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has tripled shareholders' money in 2021 by giving around 245 per cent return.

Expecting further rise in this Dolly Khanna share price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Deepak Spinners share price looks bullish on chart and it may go up to ₹300 to ₹325 per equity share levels in short term. One can buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹240 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

