Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for her value picks from the lesser known stock. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is one such Dolly Khanna share, which has delivered more than 500 per cent return to its loyal share holders in the last one year. According to stock market investors, those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio and have added this counter in their portfolio, should continue to hold this counter further as it is expected to go up to ₹870 levels.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price history

This Dolly Khanna share has shot up near 2 per cent today while in the last 5 trade sessions it has witnessed profit-booking that led to decline in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price to the tune of near 5 per cent. In fact, this Dolly Khanna share has been facing selling pressure for the last one month as it has shed near 2 per cent in this period. However, in the last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna holding stock has surged around 25 per cent while in the last one year, it has skyrocketed 503.50 per cent by jumping from ₹128.55 per share levels to ₹770 mark.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price outlook

Advising share holders of this Dolly Khanna stock to further hold the counter; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can hold the counter for long as it is expected to go up to ₹870 per equity levels."

Whether one can buy this Dolly Khanna share now; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "One can buy Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances shares at current market price for the immediate target of ₹800. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹755 while taking position in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock." The SMC expert said that after ₹800 mark, the stock is expected to give a fresh breakout.

Dolly Khanna share holding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

According to the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna company, Chennai-based investor holds 2,45,555 shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, which is around 1.37 per cent of the net company shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.