Dolly Khanna portfolio: This multibagger stock gives 500% return in one year

This Dolly Khanna share has shot up near 2 per cent today while in the last 5 trade sessions it has witnessed profit-booking that led to decline in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price to the tune of near 5 per cent. In fact, this Dolly Khanna share has been facing selling pressure for the last one month as it has shed near 2 per cent in this period. However, in the last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna holding stock has surged around 25 per cent while in the last one year, it has skyrocketed 503.50 per cent by jumping from ₹128.55 per share levels to ₹770 mark.