Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely followed by retail investors to find value picks. Small investors of the Indian markets look at Chennai-based marquee investor as she has a knack of picking lesser known stock that give whopping returns in long-term. A glaring example of it is Rain Industries shares. This Dolly Khanna stock has almost doubled share holders' money in the last one year by rising from ₹111.70 per stock levels to ₹221.30 (at 1:18 PM). According to stock market experts, the commodity stock is expected to move further upside to the tune of near 20 per cent in next one month.

Speaking on this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock outlook for short-term; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Rain Industries shares look positive and can go up to ₹250 to ₹255 in immediate short-term. One can buy the counter at current market price keeping stop loss at ₹208." He said that the commodity stock can hold further as the stock is highly bullish on the chart.

Advising investors to keep the counter for one month; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The Dolly Khanna share is looking positive and one can buy the counter at current market price for one month target of ₹270. The stock is facing minor hurdle at ₹250 levels and can go up to ₹270 levels in one month. One can buy the counter at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹200 as the stock has strong support range of ₹200 to ₹220."

Rain Industries share price today is ₹221.30 (at 1:18 PM) and if it goes on to meet its one month target of ₹270, investors will be able to get around 20 per cent return in this period.

Dolly Khanna share holding in Rain Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna share for April to June 2021 quarter, the Chennai-based investor holds 1.17 per cent of the net company shares, which is 0.14 per cent lower from her share holding in January to March 2021 quarter. In March 2021 quarter too, Dolly Khanna had trimmed her stake in the company from 1.59 per cent (her share holding in October to December 2020 quarter) to 1.31 per cent.

