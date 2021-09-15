Dolly Khanna portfolio: Retail investors who follow marquee investors' portfolio must note that these Big Bulls are not immune to market losses. Out of around three dozen stocks, around 15 shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is quoting 20 per cent to around 50 per cent below its 52-week high. Same is the case with other marquee investors. In April to June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna added 7 stocks in her portfolio that included Rama Phosphates. However, Rama Phosphates share price has been under selloff pressure for the last one month. The fertilizer stock has gone down to the tune of around 16 per cent in last one month.

However, if we look at this Dolly Khanna share price history, the stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders throughout the year. Rama Phosphates share price gave sharp upside movement in May 2021 and this rally continued till July 2021. In fact, in the last 6 months, Rama Phosphates share price went up from ₹123.70 per stock levels to ₹309.95 today (at 12:44 PM) — logging more than 150 per cent rise in this period. After this rally, profit-booking was strongly awaited and experts are of the opinion that recent slide in this Dolly Khanna share is because of this reason only as company is almost debt-free and its fundamentals are still as strong it were during May to July 2021 period. Experts are of the opinion that current slide in Rama Phosphate shares should be seen as an opportunity to buy as it has strong support at ₹280 per stock levels.

Highlighting strong fundamentals of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Company is almost debt-free and has good profit growth of 39.29 per cent CAGR (Cumulative Average Growth Rate) over the last 5 years. The company has managed to improve its debtors’ days from 32.49 to 24.18."

Suggesting investors to maintain buy on dips strategy; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rama Phosphates shares have strong support at ₹280. One should maintain buy on dips strategy till it is above ₹290 apiece. There can be trend reversal in the counter soon and it may go up to ₹350 to ₹360 in immediate short-term." He advised investors to take this position maintaining stop loss at ₹280.

Expecting fresh breakout in this Dolly Khanna share, Manoj Dalmia of Proficient Equities said, "There can be sharp upside movement in the counter once it breaks the consolidation at ₹340 per stock levels. After breaking this level on closing basis, it may go up to ₹450 apiece."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Rama Phosphates

As per the shareholding pattern of Rama Phosphates, Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna holds 3,12,509 shares of Rama Phosphates, which is around 1.77 per cent of the net company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

