Dolly Khanna portfolio: This stock rises 150% in 6 months. Do you own?

However, if we look at this Dolly Khanna share price history, the stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders throughout the year. Rama Phosphates share price gave sharp upside movement in May 2021 and this rally continued till July 2021. In fact, in the last 6 months, Rama Phosphates share price went up from ₹123.70 per stock levels to ₹309.95 today (at 12:44 PM) — logging more than 150 per cent rise in this period. After this rally, profit-booking was strongly awaited and experts are of the opinion that recent slide in this Dolly Khanna share is because of this reason only as company is almost debt-free and its fundamentals are still as strong it were during May to July 2021 period. Experts are of the opinion that current slide in Rama Phosphate shares should be seen as an opportunity to buy as it has strong support at ₹280 per stock levels.

