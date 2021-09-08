Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record high, stock market experts are busy recommending value picks available at discounted price because all stocks didn't participated in this rally. Aries Agro shares are glaring example of it. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has tumbled from ₹169.20 per stock levels to ₹149 per equity share in the last one month — shedding around 12 per cent in this period. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that Aries Agro is a quality stock, which is available at a discounted price today. They said that one should maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in this stock as it has strong support at ₹125 levels.

Advising investors to maintain ‘buy on dips’ strategy in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "On chart pattern, this Dolly Khanna share may further go down creating a strong demand zone at around ₹135 to ₹140. One should buy Aries Agro stocks in this range for the immediate target of ₹160 to ₹175. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹125 while taking this immediate short-term position."

Standing in sync with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder at Proficient Equities said, "This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has been under selloff stress for the last one month. It is facing hurdle at ₹155 levels. In case the stock goes on to break this hurdle instead of any further dip, one can buy the counter above ₹155 for the target of ₹190 maintaining stop loss at ₹134."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Aries Agro

As per the shareholding pattern of Aries Agro for April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 1,94,336 shares of the company, which is around 1.9 per cent of the net company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

