Dolly Khanna portfolio: Those who scan marquee investors portfolio for value picks need to note that market magnets are not immune to losses. Shares of Nitin Spinners are a glaring example of it. Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna added this stock in her portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter and the stock has delivered 24 loss to its share holders in the last one month. However, market experts are of the opinion that Dolly Khanna share has been on the upside throughout the year and hence profit-booking was widely expected. They said that rather getting panic by this heavy selloff, traders can buy this Dolly Khanna stock above 211 while investors are advised to initiate buying above 225 to ₹230 levels.

Advising short-term traders to buy this Dolly Khanna shares; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock is trading sideways and expected to become bullish above ₹211. So, my advice to the traders is to buy this stock above ₹211 for the short-term target of ₹240 maintaining stop loss at ₹195."

However, for investors who hold long positions; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is expected to give a breakout above ₹225 to ₹230 on closing basis. so, an investor is advised to buy the stock above ₹230 maintaining stop loss at ₹185."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Nitin Spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna share holding company, the Chennai-based investor holds 6,95,095 shares of the company, which is around 1.24 per cent of the net company shares.

Nitin Spinners share price history

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered 158 per cent return to its shareholders while in the last one year; this stock has yielded 421 per cent to its shareholders.

