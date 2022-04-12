Dolly Khanna raises stake in chemical stock that surged 60% this year

This Dolly Khanna share has been giving stellar return to its shareholders in 2022. In last 5 sessions, it has surged over 20 per cent whereas in last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has shot up from ₹73 to ₹113, logging near 55 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers share price has risen from around ₹71 to ₹113 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent rise in YTD time or in 2022.