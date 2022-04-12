Dolly Khanna raises stake in chemical stock that surged 60% this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: In January to March 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna has added 4 new stocks — Goa Carbons, Sharda Cropchem, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Before result season could kick off, listed companies have started sharing their shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter. Those retail investors who scan Dolly Khanna shares should know that Chennai-based ace investor has raised her stake in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q4FY22 available at BSE website, the marquee investor has raised her stake in the company from 1.45 per cent to 1.66 per cent.
Dolly Khanna shareholding in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
According to Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers shareholding pattern for January-March 2022 period, Dolly Khanna holds 19,63,104 company shares, which is 1.66 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for October to December 2021 quarter, which is available at BSE website, Dolly Khanna was holding 17,16,896 shares or 1.45 per cent stake in the company. This means, ace investor has bought fresh 2,46,208 shares and raised her stake in the company by 0.21 per cent.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers share price history
This Dolly Khanna share has been giving stellar return to its shareholders in 2022. In last 5 sessions, it has surged over 20 per cent whereas in last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has shot up from ₹73 to ₹113, logging near 55 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers share price has risen from around ₹71 to ₹113 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent rise in YTD time or in 2022.
Dolly Khanna latest portfolio
In January to March 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna has added 4 new stocks — Goa Carbons, Sharda Cropchem, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers — whereas she has raised stake in her six portfolio stocks. In Q4FY22, Chennai-based investor has trimmed stake in six portfolio stock as well.
