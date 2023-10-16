Dolly Khanna raises stake in multibagger stock despite 115% rally in YTD. Share hits life-time high
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor raised her stake in this multibagger stock from 2.78% to 3.24% during July to September 2023 quarter
Dolly Khanna portfolio: With the beginning of Q2 results 2023 eason, retail investors are busy scanning portfolio of ace investors as it helps them understand the direction in which smart money has flown in the previous quarter. For such retail investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised stake in one of her portfolio stocks Prakash Pipes. As per Dolly Khanna latest portfolio update, she has raised her staje in Prakash Pipes despite over 100 per cent return in 2023. Chennai-based investor raised her stake in this multibagger stock during July to September 2023 quarter from 2.78 per cent to 3.24 per cent.
