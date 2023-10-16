Dolly Khanna portfolio: With the beginning of Q2 results 2023 eason, retail investors are busy scanning portfolio of ace investors as it helps them understand the direction in which smart money has flown in the previous quarter. For such retail investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised stake in one of her portfolio stocks Prakash Pipes. As per Dolly Khanna latest portfolio update, she has raised her staje in Prakash Pipes despite over 100 per cent return in 2023. Chennai-based investor raised her stake in this multibagger stock during July to September 2023 quarter from 2.78 per cent to 3.24 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna-owned multibagger stock witnessed heavy buying interest in morning deals on Monday that led to sharp upside movement in the scrip. Within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, Prakash Pipes shares hit new life-time high of ₹367.35 per share on NSE.

Dollay Khanna shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Prakash Pipes for July to September 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns 7,74,451 Prakash Pipes shares, whicih is 3.24 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in Prakash Pipe's shareholding pattern for April to June 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna was owning 6,65,823 Prakash Pipes shares, which was 2.78 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means Dolly Khanna bought additional 1,08,628 Prakash Pipes, or 0.46 per cent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, we can't ascertain whether Dolly Khanna raised stake in this multibagger stock in single go or she bought these additional shares in a caliberated manner. As per the exchange rules, a listed companmy is bound to share names of the individual shareholdrs who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. But, they are not bound to share the details of buying and selling og stocks.

Prakash Pipes share price history On Friday, Prakash Pipes shares had rallied over 14 per cent. In last one week, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has surged from around ₹254 to ₹367 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 40 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹153 to ₹367 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 135 per cent return to irs long term investors.

Likewise, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock of Dolly Khanna portfolio has shot up from around ₹166.50 to ₹367 apiece levels, delivering near 115 per cent return to its investors.

