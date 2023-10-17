Dolly Khanna raises stake in multibagger stock that has surged 200% in FY24. Do you own?
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock has delivered 140% return to its investors in last one year
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in new financial year 2023-24. This Dolly Khanna stock has surged from around ₹390 to ₹1,140 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 200 per cent in last six and half months. However, it seems that Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna is still finding steam in this multibagger stock.
