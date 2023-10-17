Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in new financial year 2023-24. This Dolly Khanna stock has surged from around ₹390 to ₹1,140 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 200 per cent in last six and half months. However, it seems that Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna is still finding steam in this multibagger stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ace investor has raised her stake in this portfolio stock from 1.50 per cent to 1.57 per cent during July to September 2023 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding As per the Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for July to September 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns 1,93,215 shares of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, which is 1.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in April to June shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna stock, ace Indian investor was holding 1,85,715 shares or 1.50 per cent stake in the company.

This means, Dolly Khanna raised her stake in this multibagger stock by adding 7,500 new shares of the company during Q2FY24. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna bought all these stocks in one go or she bought these shares in a calibrated manner.

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to name all individual shareholders who own one per cent or more shares of that listed company. However, it is not mandatory for listed companies to divulge dtails of buying and selling of stocks.

Talbros Automotive share price history As per the history of Talbros Automotive share price, this Dolly Khanna stock has risen from 20 per cent in last one month whereas in last six months, it has risen from around ₹445 to ₹1140 apiece levels, delivering over 150 per cent return in this time.

In YTD time, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stopck has surged from near ₹567 to ₹1140 apiece levels, almost doubling an investor's money in 2023. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 140 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

