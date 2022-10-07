Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). Shares of Talbros Automative Components more than 6% to ₹493 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session.

As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.

Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles. The auto component stock has rallied over 73% in a year's period. In 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, Talbros Automative Components shares have surged more than 26%.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 26 stocks with a net worth of over ₹528 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Meanwhile, another veteran investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, who also has stake in Talbros Automative Components, has stayed put in the company and his stake remained the same during the three period of July-September 2022 of 2.27% or 2,80,000 shares in the company.