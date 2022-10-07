Dolly Khanna raises stake in this portfolio auto component stock1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). Shares of Talbros Automative Components more than 6% to ₹493 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session.