Dolly Khanna portfolio: If Q4 FY22 will be remembered for highly volatile sessions after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, it will be remembered by stock market investors and observers for more than 90 multibagger stocks as well. So, the secondary market had opportunities on offer as well in the recently ended March 2022 quarter. Market magnets like Dolly Khanna, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ashish Kacholia have done a lot of rejig in their portfolio in Q4FY22. Dolly Khanna has raised stake in more than 5 portfolio stocks that have given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year.

Here we list out 5 multibagger stocks in which Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Q4FY22:

1] Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: As per shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 3,20,292 shares or 1.79per cent stake in the company. In December 2021 shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna was holding 2,56,792 shares or 1.44 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna raised her stake in the company from 1.44 per cent to 1.79 per cent. Butterfly Gandhimathi shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as in last one year it has shot up from around ₹600 to ₹1400, logging around 130 per cent rise in this period.

2] Ajanta Soya: As per the shareholding pattern of this company for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,34,666 shares or 1.46 per cent stake in the company whereas in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Chennai-based investor was holding 1,78,500 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. So, Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in this multibagger stock from 1.11 per cent to 1.46 per cent buying fresh 0.35 per cent stake in the company. In last one year, Ajanta Soya share price has shot up over 200 per cent.

3] Simran Farms: As per shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 77,135 shares or 2.03 per cent stake in the company. In Q3FY22, she was holding 66,135 shares or 1.74 per cent stake in the company. So, ace investor has bought 0.29 per cent fresh shares in the company in January to March 2022 period. This multibagger stock has delivered 130 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

4] Rama Phosphates: As per shareholding pattern of the company for Q4 FY2021-22, Dolly Khanna holds 4,52,987 shares or 2.56 per cent stake in the company whereas in Q3 FY2021-22 shareholding pattern of the company, Chennai-based investor was holding 4,04,947 shares or 2.29 per cent stake in the company. So, Dolly Khanna raised 0.27 per cent stake in the company in recently ended March 2022 quarter. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹125 to ₹482 per share levels, logging around 285 per cent rise in this period.

5] Nitin Spinners: As per shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 9,93,016 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company. However, in Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners, Dolly Khanna was holding 9,64,373 shares or 1.72 per cent stake in the company. So, the marquee investor has bought 0.041 per cent fresh stake in the company in January to March 2022 quarter. Like above-mentioned four stocks, Nitin Spinners shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, it has surged from around ₹80 to ₹268 apiece levels, logging around 235 per cent rise in this time.