Dolly Khanna raises stake in these multibagger stocks in Q4FY22. Details here

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor has a knack of investing in lesser known stocks that tends to generate alpha return beating key benchmark return by huge margin. Ajanta Soya and Aries Agro shares are glaring examples of it. Both these Dolly Khanna shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and they have given more than 100 per cent return in last one year. In last one year, Sensex has surged near 23.50 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has risen around 23.75 per cent.

So, those investors who scan Dolly Khanna shares for value picks, they should know that ace investor has raised her stake in these multibagger stocks. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in Ajanta Soya from 1.11 per cent to 1.46 per cent in Q4FY22 whereas the marquee investor raised her shareholding in this period in Aries Agro from 1.28 per cent to 1.34 per cent.

So, those investors who scan Dolly Khanna shares for value picks, they should know that ace investor has raised her stake in these multibagger stocks. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in Ajanta Soya from 1.11 per cent to 1.46 per cent in Q4FY22 whereas the marquee investor raised her shareholding in this period in Aries Agro from 1.28 per cent to 1.34 per cent.

As per Ajanta Soya shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, ace investor holds 2,34,666 shares, which is 1.46 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,78,500 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna bought 56,166 shares or 0.35 per cent fresh stake in the company during January to March 2022 quarter.

As per Aries Agro shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,74,058 shares or 1.34 per cent stake in the company whereas this shareholding stood at 1,66,058 or 1.28 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company in October to December 2021. So, ace investor bought 8 lakh fresh shares or 0.06 per cent stake in Aries Agro in Q4FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

