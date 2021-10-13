Dolly Khanna portfolio: The Chennai-based investor is known for investing in low-priced lesser known stocks that goes on to outperform key benchmark indices. Rama Phosphates shares are latest example of it. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

The Indian stock market investor has raised her shareholding in the fertiliser manufacturing company from 1.77 per cent in the previous quarter to 1.89 per cent in July to September 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Rama Phosphates

As per the shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 3,34,596 shares or 1.89 per cent stake in the company whereas in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern, the marquee investor held 3,12,509 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in the company. That means, Dolly Khanna bought additional 22,087 Rama Phosphates shares in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Rama Phosphates share price forecast

Nodding with Dolly Khanna's conviction in regard to Rama Phosphates shares, stock market experts see more gain in this Dolly Khanna share. They expect Rama Phosphates share price to go up to ₹450 in long-term.

Speaking on Rama Phosphates share price outlook; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India said, "For the quarter ended 30-06-2021, Rama Phosphates has reported total income of ₹209.12 crore — up 73.12 per cent from last year total income of ₹105.51 crore in same quarter. Company has reported net profit after tax of ₹19.91cCrore in latest quarter. Technically, the share is in consolidation mode and may rebound to touch the target of ₹400 to 450 in near terms. Investors may take fresh buy position at current levels."

Rama Phosphates shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India. The Dolly Khanna share ascended from ₹94.50 to ₹317.30 apiece levels in 22021 — yielding around 235 per cent return in YTD time.

This three-bagger stock was one of those 7 stocks that had made an entry in Dolly Khanna stock portfolio in June 2021 quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.