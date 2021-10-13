Dolly Khanna raises stake in this multibagger stock. Do you own?

Speaking on Rama Phosphates share price outlook; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India said, "For the quarter ended 30-06-2021, Rama Phosphates has reported total income of ₹209.12 crore — up 73.12 per cent from last year total income of ₹105.51 crore in same quarter. Company has reported net profit after tax of ₹19.91cCrore in latest quarter. Technically, the share is in consolidation mode and may rebound to touch the target of ₹400 to 450 in near terms. Investors may take fresh buy position at current levels."